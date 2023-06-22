Qatari Municipal Council Elections arranged today

ALBAWABA - In a smooth and positive atmosphere, Qatari Municipal Council Elections concluded today. It began at 8:00 a.m. and concluded at 5:00 p.m. (Mecca time), according to the Qatari News Agency (QNA).

The current election is the 7th edition of the municipal council elections of Qatar, with 110 candidates including 4 females contesting 29 seats, elected through direct secret ballot. Voters cast for 28 new candidates, as one seat is

انتهاء عملية فرز الأصوات في #انتخابات_المجلس_البلدي_المركزي في دورته السابعة وترقب لإعلان النتائج النهائية#قنا #قطر pic.twitter.com/vJFnuGajcP — وكالة الأنباء القطرية (@QatarNewsAgency) June 22, 2023

Following the end of vote counting in all electoral districts, the results are expected to be announced sooner tonight. The official results will be announced by the judicial committee responsible for overseeing the elections.

Notably, the first-ever direct elections for the Central Municipal Council took place in 1999, marking a significant milestone. Comprising 29 members representing 29 electoral districts, the council represents over 242 areas across Qatar. With a four-year term, the council's tenure begins with its inaugural meeting, ensuring local representation and governance for the state.

The Central Municipal Council monitors urban planning. This includes overseeing areas like building regulations, land planning, roads, and commercial establishments and addresses the planning, economic, social, and administrative aspects of municipal and agricultural affairs.

