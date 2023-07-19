Oman introduces initiatives for a nuclear deal: Abdollahian

ALBAWABA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that Oman's Foreign Minister, Badr Al-Busaidi, introduced initiatives to Iran regarding the return of parties to the nuclear deal and their adherence to their commitments.

Oman is actively working to ensure all parties comply with the nuclear agreement. During Al-Busaidi's recent visit to Tehran, both ministers discussed this matter. Since April 2021, talks have been ongoing between Iran and major powers, with indirect U.S. involvement, to revive the deal.

However, an agreement has not been reached yet. The U.S. is maintaining an open diplomatic channel with Iran, hoping to prevent a military confrontation by discouraging Iran from enriching uranium to 90%, the purity level required for weapon-grade materials.

Amir-Abdollahian also highlighted discussions about decisions taken during Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's previous visit to Iran and proposed the establishment of a regional dialogue forum involving all Gulf countries, with Yemen's potential participation. Oman and Iran have strong ties, and Oman played a crucial role in facilitating negotiations that led to the 2015 nuclear deal signing between Iran and major powers.

Last Monday, Oman's Foreign Minister visited Tehran for discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation and regional and international matters, including Tehran's initiative for regional dialogue with Gulf countries.