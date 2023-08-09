Niger regime accuses France of airspace violation

Breaking Headline

Osama Ali

Published August 9th, 2023 - 03:13 GMT
ALBAWABA - Niger's military regime has accused France of breaching the country's closed airspace, in a development that has escalated tensions between the two nations.

The regime claims that "French forces" conducted a flight from N'Djamena, Chad, on August 9 at 6:01 AM local time. Allegedly, the aircraft intentionally avoided air control contact while entering Niger's airspace, maintaining radio silence from 6:39 AM to 11:15 AM local time.

Additionally, the junta accuses France of unilaterally releasing "prisoner terrorists" who subsequently participated in a planning meeting for an attack on military positions in the tri-border area shared by Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

France has not yet responded to these allegations. The situation remains fluid, and updates will follow as more details emerge.

