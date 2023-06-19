New Kuwaiti government takes oath

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - The Kuwaiti state news agency, KUNA, reported the inauguration of the newly formed Kuwaiti government under the leadership of Prime Minister Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday.

Deputy Amir and Crown Prince of Kuwait, Shaikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, welcomed the 15-member cabinet, which includes six new ministers and one female minister responsible for social work, in his office. During their first meeting following the swearing-in ceremony, the crown prince emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law, achieving social justice, addressing any shortcomings, and prioritizing Kuwaiti interests. He also called upon the newly appointed ministers to uphold national principles.

It is noteworthy that the current government led by Al-Nawaf is his fifth within a span of less than a year. This frequent turnover of governments can be attributed to the ongoing political crisis between the Kuwaiti government and parliament, resulting in multiple instances of resignations and subsequent reappointments due to disagreements with the parliament.

It is worth mentioning that the reappointment of Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as the Prime Minister was officially announced through a royal decree, as reported by the Kuwait News Agency last Tuesday evening.

