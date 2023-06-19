Navalny's trial starts on extremism charges

ALBAWABA - The famous Russian opposition leader is facing extremism charges which could lead to a decade-long prison sentence. He has been serving a nine-year sentence in Russian prisons.

Being Russia's most controversial opposition leader, Navalny's effect has been huge in mobilizing the streets against Vladimir Putin's policies exposing corruption at the very top of the country's power structure.

Navalny is being accused of funding extremist activity, encouraging it publicly, and "rehabilitating the Nazi ideology".

"Although it is clear from the size of the tomes that I am a sophisticated and persistent criminal, it is impossible to find out what exactly I am accused of," Navalny said, BBC reported.

Upon his return from Germany in 2021, as he was recovering there following having been poisoned the year before and blaming it on the Kremlin, Navalny was arrested as soon as he landed in Russia.