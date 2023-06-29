Morocco condemns Quran burning in Sweden

ALBAWABA - Moroccan government has recalled its ambassador to Sweden following a protest outside a Stockholm mosque during which demonstrators burnt a copy of the Quran.

Morocco's state news agency said on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministry also summoned top Swedish diplomat in the capital Rabat.

Mocorcco expressed its rejection of the “unacceptable” act after a man, named Salwan Momika, burnt a copy of the Quran under police protection in front of Stockholm Mosque earlier on Wednesday.

The burning of the Quran took place during the first day where Muslims worldwide were celebrating Eid Al-Adha.