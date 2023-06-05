Mike Pence officially joins Republican presidential race

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has started the paperwork to join a number of Republican officials who are running for president. Pence will officially announce his campaign in a rally in the state of Iowa on Wednesday.

Pence will be running against Donald J. Trump, former U.S. president whom Pence served for four years as VP. Trump chose him as his running mate in 2016, in a move which was considered as a way to reassure evangelical and socially conservative voters.

Breaking News: Mike Pence filed paperwork to run for president, embarking on a long-shot campaign against the former president he served under, Donald Trump. https://t.co/jyKrY6UHoa — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 5, 2023

The Democratic National Committee said Mr Pence's entry would drag the Republican field "even further to the extremes", dismissing him as Mr Trump's "Maga wingman". Maga stands for Make America Great Again, the Trump campaign slogan, BBC reported.

Pence has been vying with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for third place in Republican polls.

Pence describes himself as a "Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order". He is known for his vehement opposition to abortion and has advocated for a national prohibition, while simultaneously lobbying against school programs that promote transgender students.