ALBAWABA- A massive fire is allegedly reported at the moment in the Russian Consulate in the Khormaksar area of Aden, South of Yemen. According to local sources, no casualties or further details have been reported so far. No official statement has confirmed the video which was shared on social media, claiming that a fire erupted in the Russian consulate.

فيديو /

حريق هائل في مبنى القنصلية الروسية في خورمكسر عدن مساء اليوم pic.twitter.com/iUCjTVtSnP — عبدالرحمن أنيس (@abdulrahmananis) June 28, 2023