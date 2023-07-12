Mahmoud Abbas arrives at Jenin refugee camp

ALBAWABA - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives at the Jenin refugee camp in order to check citizens' conditions in the wake of the latest Israeli aggression on Jenin.

Abbas was transferred from Ramallah to Jenin via Jordanian helicopter and was received by Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian leaders, and members of the government.

AFP \ Khalil MAZRAAWI

The goal behind the visit is to personally examine the conditions of the residents of the camp and to oversee ongoing reconstruction activities in the camp and city in the days following the recent Israeli aggression on Jenin.

