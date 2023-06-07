Libya’s Bouznika agreement signing postponed

ALBAWABA - After the arrival of Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh and the head of the High Council of State, Khaled al-Mishri to sign the 6+6 committee agreement over election laws, the Bouznika agreement signing has been postponed.

Saleh and al-Mishri's absence from the final session of the (6+6) Joint Committee's meetings, which has been taking place in the Moroccan city of Bouznika for the past two weeks.

#Libya's Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh and the head of the High Council of State, Khaled al-Mishri, arrived in the Moroccan city of Bouznika to sign an agreement by a joint committee for the preparation of election laws, an informed Libyan source said Monday.

Libyan parliament representative in the (6+6) committee Jalal al-Shuwihdi, said: "We await the presence of both leaders to announce the final decision".

The committee has been holding meetings with electoral stakeholders since last Sunday. During one of these meetings, a meeting with Imad Al-Saheh, the president of the High Electoral Commission, was held.

During that meeting, Al-Saheh confirmed that the Commission is prepared to hold elections this year and noted that they have submitted proposals to the 6+6 committee on important matters to be included in electoral laws and legislation.

However, 54 members of the High Council of State and 61 parliamentarians announced their rejection of the outcomes of the committee, Anadolu Agency reported.

Libya has been suffering from political unrest since the death of long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi. Ever since, two governments have subsequently ruled the country causing major unrest throughout Libya.