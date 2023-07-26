Israel protests Jordan's treatment of religious Jewish tourists

ALBAWABA - Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has filed a formal complaint with Jordan over its treatment of religious Jewish tourists, as reported by Israel Hayom. The complaint comes after 150 Haredi Jews were detained for 48 hours at the Yitzhak Rabin Crossing, with Jordanian officials insisting they cut their sidelocks for safety reasons.

Israel firmly rejects this claim and demands an end to discriminatory restrictions on religious Jews in Jordan. Cohen emphasizes the importance of dialogue to find a resolution, underlining the significance of peace between the two countries.

Cohen states, "Discriminating against religious Jews at border crossings is beyond the pale. Peace between Israel and Jordan is vital, and we are taking diplomatic steps to address this issue for thousands of Israeli visitors to Jordan."