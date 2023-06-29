Israel arrests 3 Fijian UN peacekeepers

ALBAWABA - Israeli authorities arrested three 3 Fijian U.N. peacekeepers over accusations of drug smuggling.

The United Nations announced on Thursday its plans to open an investigation into Israel's arrests of three Fijian U.N. peacekeepers.

Israeli forces on Sunday detained three workers with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights, and accused them of carrying bottles of liquid cocaine.

A spokesperson to the U.N. said: "We are looking into the matter to ascertain the circumstances and find out more details."

The spokesperson maintained: "Including with the view to investigate this matter thoroughly," AFP reported.

Maj. Gen. Ro Jone Kalouniwai, commander of Fiji’s military, revealed one day after their arrest in Israeli border that three U.N. peacekeepers were on thier trip back from Jordan when they were stopped at the frontier on "allegations of drugs smuggling."