France arrests 150 protesters over death of 17-year boy

ALBAWABA - Protests continued in France following the death of a 17-year-old boy, named Nahel M., after he was shot dead by a policeman. French police arrested 150 people.

Chaos erupetd in France after the young boy was killed after he refused to stop for police traffic check earlier on Wednesday. His death triggered wide protests in Nanterre and many cities who condemned police brutaliaty as according to media sources, 13 people were killed after refusing to stop for police traffic checks in 2022.

Demonstrators in France burnt down cars, buses and trash pins. Many buildings were aslo attacked and vandalized amid clashes between French police and protesters.

BREAKING: Continued riots in Nanterre, France, over police killing of teenager. pic.twitter.com/MdsBfJvDxq — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 29, 2023

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged people to calm amid police arrests and riots. On Wednesday, Macron expressed "respect and affection" for the family of the young victim and called the death of the 17-year-old boy as "inexplicable" and "unforgivable."

Video have spread on social media showing burning cars flipped upside down and buses on fire in the streets of France as people were angered by the death of Nahel on June 27.

France have increased security presence and deployed more riot police to disperse protesters.