Dozens killed and fatally Injured at Hindu festival

ALBAWABA- In a horrific incident during Ulta Rath Yatra Procession, fifteen people were reportedly electrocuted, including women and children, and dozens were fatally injured in Unakoti District, Tripura state in India.

According to the police reports, “The incident took place in Kumarghat during the “Ulto Rath” procession, which is the ‘return’ journey of the Hindu god Jagannath and his two siblings after the annual Rath Yatra festival.”

The top of Lord Jagannath's chariot accidentally made contact with high-tension power transmission lines, resulting in a powerful electric shock. Emergency services swiftly responded, and the injured victims were admitted to Unakoti district hospital in Kailasahar for further treatment.