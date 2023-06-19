Video: Bebe Rexha hit in the face with a phone

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published June 19th, 2023 - 01:18 GMT
Rexha's injuries required stitches (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Bebe Rexha gets rushed off stage as a fan threw their phone on the singer. 

Singer Bebe Rexha got injured while performing in New York when a fan aggressively threw their phone at the singer's face. 

The video of the incident circulated on social media, where the singer can be seen falling to her knees from the pain after the device hit her eye. 

Other videos of Rexha show the artist covering her face in pain, while security and crew members rushed on stage to offer assistance and help her get offstage. 

And it has been reported that Rexha's injuries required three stitches.
 

 

