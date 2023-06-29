Turkish version of Al Hayba coming soon

ALBAWABA - A Turkish version of the hit show Al Hayba is coming soon.

Turkish production company Ay Yapım is preparing to release a Turkish version of Nadine Njeim's Al Hayba series.

The Turkish remake will be titled: "The Storm," and will be directed by Turkish director Ahmet Katıksız, who previously worked on projects like Sonsuz Ask and Bizim Için Sampiyon.

شركة القمر ستعرض النسخة التركية من مسلسل الهيبة في 2024 وسيكون بعنوان "العاصفة".



يشرف على تجهيز المشروع: المخرج أحمد كاتكسيز (العشق المشبوه، اللهيب، العائلة) والكاتب حرير ابيوغلو (السيدة ديلا، الهارب، ابني)#Fırtına pic.twitter.com/R1TWnTNunG — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) June 28, 2023

The casting for the show has not be released yet.

Al Haybe tells the story of a woman named Alia, her husband Adel dies, and after his death, she and her son visit Adel's village where it is overrun by the autocracy of her smuggler in-laws.

Tensions arise when she is forced to marry her brother-in-law.



