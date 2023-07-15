Playsuit in Paris! Nesreen Tafesh shares first Instagram pictures after divorce

  1. Home
Published July 15th, 2023 - 09:15 GMT
ALBAWABA - Nesreen Tafesh knows hot to treat herself!

Syrian actress Nesreen Tafesh has announced her 2nd divorce from husband dentist and bioenergy therapist Sherif Sharkawy on July 13.

One day later, The Sabaya star shared the first post on social media after announcing her divorce.

Nesreen was in Paris when she took the pictures. She sported a beige playsuit and carried a lizard printed leather bag.

In the caption, Nesreen made sure to show some self love after separating from Sharkawy.

She wrote: "I loved who i was, I love who iam , I will be myself Always."

Last Thursday, Syrian actress Nesreen Tafesh has shared the separation news with her 12.4 million followers on Instagram.

She wrote: "I have been officially divorced in peace and quiet. I ask everyone to respect privacy."

In return, Sharif's first comment on the divorce was "Let it be so you know you are blessed and guided," adding the hashtag #toxicrelationships.

nesreen tafesh husband sherif sharkawy

The first divorces of Nesreen Tafesh and Sherif Sharkawy happened in September 2022, but they soon announced their return months later, when the Syrian actress published new photos of themselves and captioned it: "This is everything and nothing else matters."

In return, Sharkawy said: "She is the home to my heart the light to my soul she is where my heart opens and my brain stops, she is my Eden. I'm divinely blessed to have her, I always loved her and will love her and protect her eternally. May the divine bless this union, this love, as it's always connected and protected."

