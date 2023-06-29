ALBAWABA - Pete Davidson checks into rehab.

Comedian and former SNL host Pete Davidson checked himself into rehab for in-patient therapy.

Davidson have always been open about his struggles with mental health, and now he has checked himself into rehab to get treatment for his post traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder.

According to Page Six, a source stated: "Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.” Another friend said, “Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it.”

He was diagnosed in 2017 with borderline personality disorder after years of depression and anxiety.