Nancy Ajram accused of supporting Israel

ALBAWABA - Nancy Ajram gets accused of supporting Israel after a shocking picture was shared online.

On Instagram, a picture went viral of Nancy Ajram posing with a fan at her latest concert in Cyprus, later on, it has been revealed that the fan was Israeli, and instantly fans threw shade at the actress.

Ajram did not stay silent, and re-tweeted an old post of hers from 2017 that says: "This is all I have to say about what has been rumored about me with the intention of hurting me."

She added: "An Arab Lebanese till my last breath, thank you for your love and support.

The picture of the fan and Ajram trended also in the Israeli media, with Ajram being referred to as someone who supports Israel.

In Ajram's defense, she said she won't check every fan's ID to know where they came from and how.