Madonna rushed to the ICU

ALBAWABA - Madonna was rushed to the intensive care unit.

Madonna, 64, was found unconscious in New York City on Saturday, and the singer was rushed to the ICU.

It has been claimed that Madonna's condition was so serious that her friends and family were preparing for the worst, and that Madonna was reportedly intubated overnight.

Per her manager, Guy Oseary, the singer was suffering from a serious bacterial infection, and was forced to postpone her tour till July 15 till she recovers.

Her friends and family spent a number of days worried that Madonna won't be able to pull this through.

According to a relative: "Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation."

Currently, Madonna is believed to be receiving treatment at a hospital in New York City.

Madonna is mother to six children, Lourdes, 26; Rocco, 22; David, 17; Mercy, 17; and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.