K-Feud: New Jeans degrade Blackpink's Lisa!

ALBAWABA - Thai rapper, Lisa was allegedly shamed by a girl band titled New Jeans.

A picture of Lisa was shared on platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by a page called Pop Crave, in the pictures, Lisa was swimming and enjoying her summer vacation.

Pop Crave's caption read: "Blackpink's Lisa looks amazing in new photos," fans praised the singer's beauty in the comments, but New Jeans' comment caught the attention of everyone as it was shaming for the singer.

The girl band's comment read: "She looks terrible," adding many inappropriate and offensive emojis, and soon after, the hashtag "apologize to Lisa" quickly trended with fans asking the girl band to apologize to the rapper.

New Jeans then issued a statement saying their account was hacked and they had nothing to do with the comment that was posted: " Around two hours ago, we were hacked and some disturbing and provocative materials were posted without the knowledge of any of our admins. The posts were taken down shortly after and we have now managed to change our password."

"We are still learning every day & our team thanks you for your endless support. Thank you to our followers who gave us advice on what to do, and we will continue to support NewJeans."

The K-pop group shared another post insisting that they don't condone any type of harassment, "Please excuse us for our incompetence, we went private to avoid suspension due to the replies and comments we've been getting. This will be our final response to the issue."



"We apologize to fans who feel targeted by this incident. We would never condone slutshaming or any type of harassment to anyone. We had no control over this incident and we hope you can all understand our frustration with not being able to handle this situation professionally. Our admins are being completely transparent and honest, we would never target a woman or anyone in such a vile manner."

"We genuinely apologize from the bottom of our hearts for the damage this hacker has caused. We also apologize to Lisa for this inconvenience, we are not the people who were responsible for this act, our team would never lie about an event like this. We built this account off of protecting and supporting young women, we would never gain off of hating one, please understand that. Thank you for your understanding. "



Lisa has yet to break her silence over the recent comments.