Here is why Aslıhan Gürbüz and İsmail Hacıoğlu split up

ALBAWABA - The reason why Aslıhan Gürbüz and İsmail Hacıoğlu split up is revealed.

Turkish actress Aslıhan Gürbüz who is known for her role in Ufak Tefek Cinayetler and her boyfriend, Mahkum star İsmail Hacıoğlu ended their romance recently.

And it became clear that the reason behind the break was that Gürbüz wanted to start a family, and Hacıoğlu had no plans to do that.

سبب انفصال أصليهان جوربوز عن اسماعيل حاجي اوغلو حسب صحيفة Takvim أن أصليهان كانت تضغط على اسماعيل من أجل الزواج وهو لم يتقرب من الفكرة.

أصليهان قالت للمقربين منها أنها تريد تأسيس عائلة وانجاب طفل pic.twitter.com/ZiMDPwA70d — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) July 18, 2023

According to Turkish media sites revealed that the actress was pressuring her boyfriend into marriage, and the actor completely brushed off the idea.

Aslihan told those close to her that she wanted to start a family and have a child.



