Ginny and Georgia’s Brianne welcomes 1st baby

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published June 19th, 2023 - 10:10 GMT
In March, the actress announced that she is expecting (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - Brianne Howey and her husband, Matt Ziering, have welcomed their first child.

Ginny and Georgia actress Brianne Howey announced that she has welcomed her first child with her husband, Matt Ziering on her Instagram page by sharing a picture of her with her newborn on the hospital bed. 

Howey captioned her post: "My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love."

Howey and Ziering have been linked since 2015, got engaged after 5 years together, and tied the knot in July 2021. 

In March, the actress announced that she is expecting her first child in an Instagram post and captioned: "My forever new +1."

