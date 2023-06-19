Adele gets attacked by Arab fans

ALBAWABA - Adele performed a Las Vegas concert last weekend, and donned a gorgeous black gown, but Arab fans were not happy with her outfit.

Singer Adele rocked a concert in Las Vegas and wore a long black gown, but this time, the singer decided to add a little color to her look.

Adele attached a rainbow-colored tail to her dress as a symbol to show her support to the LGBTQ community, and to celebrate pride month.

The singer shared pictures of the concert and her outfit on her social media but got criticized by her fans from the Arab world.

One user penned: "I am a Muslim and this support is wrong," while another user wrote: "Unfollow ya artist."

One comment read: "Adele noooo," another shared: "Did not expect that from you."

A user also was disappointed and commented: "We lost another celeb," and another penned: "Why Adele? Why?"



