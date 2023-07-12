4-Year romance ends: Alina Boz and Mithat Can Özer call it quits

ALBAWABA - Alina Boz and Mithat Can Özer, the much-anticipated couple set to tie the knot, have called it quits on their relationship.

Alina Boz, a renowned actress known for her roles in popular projects such as "Paramparça," "Vatanım Sensin," "Elimi Bırakma," and "Maraşlı," has not only been making waves in her career but also capturing headlines with her personal life.

After a four-year romance, Alina Boz and Mithat Can Özer, the 41-year-old son of iconic musician Sezen Aksu, have decided to part ways. Throughout their relationship, the couple, who have a significant 17-year age gap, preferred to keep their love life away from the prying eyes of the public.

Speculation about their marriage had been circulating recently, with rumors suggesting a wedding date set for 2027, which created quite a buzz. However, the recent news reveals that the couple has made the difficult decision to end their relationship, leaving fans and followers surprised.

The exact reason behind their breakup remains undisclosed, and neither Alina Boz nor Mithat Can Özer have released any official statements regarding the split. As the news spreads, fans eagerly await further updates on this unexpected turn in the lives of the once-promising couple.