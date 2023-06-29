"Human remains" found in wreckage of Titan

ALBAWABA - According to the U.S. Coast Guard, it has been reported that potential human remains have been discovered amidst the wreckage of the Titan submersible.

The submersible, which collapsed during a deep-sea expedition to the Titanic, had various fragments unloaded in St. John's, Canada, on Wednesday.

Among the debris, authorities uncovered the sub's landing frame and a rear cover. To ascertain the nature of the presumed remains, US medical experts will undertake a formal analysis, as stated in the coast guard's official statement.

The Titan submersible has been unloaded in Canada, and the Coast Guard has reported the discovery of presumed human remains within the wreck. U.S. medical professionals will be responsible for analyzing the findings... pic.twitter.com/Ha8rBTdfMs — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) June 29, 2023

"The evidence will offer investigators from multiple international jurisdictions invaluable perspectives regarding the cause of this tragic incident," commented Jason Neubauer, a captain in charge of the Marine Board of Investigation.

He emphasized that there is still a considerable amount of work ahead to comprehend the factors that contributed to the devastating loss of the Titan and to prevent the recurrence of such a tragedy in the future.

The passengers were OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush, 61, British aviation businessman Hamish Harding, 58, retired French navy commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and British Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.