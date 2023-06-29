Hajj pilgrims begin 3-day stoning ritual at Jamarat

ALBAWABA - On Thursday, the pilgrims commenced the first day of Tashreeq in Mina, where they are engaged in the ritual of stoning the three Jamarat.

Their sequence begins with the stoning of the minor Jamrat, the smallest pillar, followed by the middle pillar of Jamarat, and will be concluded with Al-Aqaba, the grand Jamarat.

Muslim pilgrims stoning Jamarat as part of their Hajj (Shutterstock)

The authorities in charge are diligently working to ensure a seamless flow of pilgrims on the Jamarat Bridge. They have implemented comprehensive preventive plans and measures to facilitate the stoning of the three pillars with utmost convenience. The pilgrims have been efficiently transported from their camps in Mina to the Jamarat Bridge using the predetermined transportation arrangements.

The Tashreeq period spans three days, commencing on the 11th of Dhul-Hijjah and concluding at sunset on the 13th of Dhul-Hijjah. These days derive their name from the practice of pilgrims revealing the meat of their sacrificial animals and performing their sacrificial rituals during this period.