For the first time ever, self-driving buses in Hajj

In a groundbreaking move, Saudi authorities have introduced a cutting-edge self-driving bus facility exclusively for this year's Hajj season pilgrims.

For the first time ever, these advanced buses will serve as a means of transportation, specifically catering to the transfer of pilgrims from Arafat to Muzdalifah.

This innovative initiative aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience and streamline the movement of pilgrims during this significant religious journey. A single bus has a capacity of 11 seats and can travel for 6 hours on a full charge. It operates at a speed of 30 km per hour, aiming to provide convenient transportation for the pilgrims.

Photo by Anthony Wallace/ AFP

Self-driving buses, according to Saudi News Agency utilize artificial intelligence technologies, along with cameras and sensors positioned around them, to autonomously navigate along predetermined routes. These buses gather information while in motion, analyzing it to make informed decisions throughout the journey.

