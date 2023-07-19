UAE Tech Podcast: Government In The Metaverse

Early Internet pioneers such as Lawrence Lessig, Tim Berners Lee and John Perry Barlow imagined a “new frontier of the mind” free from the encumbrances of government.





The irony was that the Internet began with DARPA and Eisenhower based defense funding, before the momentum moved to the University campuses of California and later, Silicon Valley. On the whole, a light regulatory approach adopted by the United States allowed the Internet to thrive in ways that would never have been possible in other countries.

... the network of networks is transforming into what has been called the 3D Web, spatial computing or the Metaverse. Government and not just the private sector are leading the charge.

Isabella Williamson is Associate Director at Consulum. She is examining how governments in the GCC and around the world are positioning themselves in what might be the future of the digital economy. From Seoul to Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Norway, this episode provides up-to-date case studies and hints at a broader question: is government itself profoundly transforming?