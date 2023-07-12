Threads: how to control your privacy settings?

ALBAWABA - According to a post by Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the new competitor to Twitter, the Threads app has achieved over 100 million users within just five days of its launch. With this feat, Threads has become the fastest-growing app in history, surpassing even ChatGPT, which reached 100 million users in two months, despite the current AI frenzy.

However, the Threads app lacks many settings and features. Some of the missing features include a dedicated section for popular topics (Trends), support for animated images, and the absence of hashtag functionality. Additionally, it is currently not possible to delete your Threads account without deleting your Instagram account.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, stated that the Threads app relies on an Instagram account, and currently, there is no way to delete your Threads account without deleting your Instagram account. However, the company is working on solving this issue as quickly as possible.

Nevertheless, this does not mean that you cannot leave the Threads app or delete all your publicly displayed data without deleting your Instagram account. There are some tricks that can help you achieve that. Here's how to delete your Threads account without deleting your Instagram account:

Delete Content Manually:

If you don't want anything you've posted on the Threads app to be visible to anyone, you can manually delete all your shared content. Make sure to delete all personal information from your profile and unfollow all your followers.

To delete posts manually, follow these steps:

Go to the Threads app on your phone.

Tap on your account icon in the bottom right corner.

Tap on the three dots icon at the top of each post, then select the "Delete" option.

Make Your Account Private:



If you don't want to delete the posts you've shared manually but still want them to be visible to everyone, the best option is to make your account private. To make your account private, follow these steps:

Go to the Threads app on your phone.

Tap on your account icon in the bottom right corner.

Tap on the settings menu icon in the top right corner.

Tap on the "Privacy" option.

Enable the "Private Profile" option by toggling the switch next to it.



Deactivate Your Account:

The previous solutions allow you to keep your account on the Threads app while ensuring that nothing is visible to the public.

However, if you don't want to appear on the app at all for now, you will need to deactivate your account.

To deactivate your account, follow these steps:

Go to the Threads app on your phone.

Tap on your account icon in the bottom right corner.

Tap on the settings menu icon in the top right corner.

Tap on the "Account" option.

Tap on the "Deactivate Profile" option, then tap on the "Deactivate Threads profile" button that appears at the bottom of the screen.

Keep in mind that this step will not permanently delete your data from Meta's servers. It will remain stored and ready for indexing if you decide to reactivate your account. However, at least your account will not be available to the public, and it won't appear in search results. This step also allows you to reactivate your account at any time simply by logging in again.