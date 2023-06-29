Significant rise in expatriate workforce in Kuwait in 2023

ALBAWABA- Kuwait has witnessed a significant increase in its workforce during the first quarter of the year, with 63,000 new employees joining the labor market, as reported by the Central Department of Statistics and the Public Authority for Manpower. This surge brings the total number of individuals working in Kuwait to 2.853 million.

Notably, there has been a rise in the number of expatriate workers, particularly from India, with 22,993 Indians entering the job market in the first three months. The Indian workforce in Kuwait now totals 857,671. Egypt follows closely behind, with 3,473 more workers now employed in the country. Among the top five nationalities in the job market are Kuwaitis, Filipinos, and Bangladeshi citizens.

Additionally, the domestic worker sector has experienced a significant increase, with 29,886 new domestic workers registered, bringing the total number of domestic workers in Kuwait to 780,183. The majority of domestic workers are from India, accounting for 347,000 employees. These findings highlight the evolving landscape of Kuwait's labor market and the growing diversity within its workforce.