Fares Karam concert gets canceled for fraud

ALBAWABA - A Fares Karam concert gets cancelled in Dubai for alleged fraud.

The audience of Fares Karam's Dubai concert were subjected to fraud and deception, Karam himself announced the new of the concert being canceled.

The concert was set to take place on the second day of Eid Al Adha, and according to Fares Karam, the organizer of the event was a fraud.

Karam shared on his Instagram story a picture of the concert's poster and it read: canceled.

Karam wrote: "Many warned me from working with Unique sound events organizing and managing and it's owner, Mohamad Meri, and many told me that they are frauds, dishonest and unprofessional, unfortunately they turned out to be right."

He added: "I apologize from everyone who booked a seat at this concert, I won't be at the concert because the organizer of the event did not commit to any of the agreements, and I hope I could get justice from the law, I will meet you guys soon hopefully."